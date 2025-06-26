Breaking: Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls Make NBA Draft Trade
Beginning during the 2024 NBA Draft, the league switched to a new format where the first and second rounds were split across two days. While the change didn't seem like more than additional screen time to fans, the major bonus was that it allowed teams to have time to make more trades around the second round of the draft.
Heading into the second round on Thursday, there are plenty of high-quality talents still on the board. Those include Stanford center Maxime Raynaud, Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming, and numerous other talents from around the world. Seeing this, the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls struck a deal to kick off Thursday.
According to ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers will be acquiring the Bulls' 45th overall pick in exchange for the 55th pick and cash considerations. A trade to move up 10 picks from the end of the second to the middle, Charania added that the Lakers are eyeing a young talent in the second round.
Not owning a first-round pick in this draft, as the pick was traded from Brooklyn to Atlanta at 22nd overall, the Lakers need to capitalize on identifying young and inexpensive players to complement their current roster. After reports came out earlier that Austin Reaves declined an extension, the Lakers won't be getting any cheaper with two players making $45 million or more next season.
As for the Bulls, they added French prospect Noa Essengue 12th overall on Wednesday, as they hope he can complement rookie Matas Buzelis in their wing rotation next year. Along with the 55th pick this year, the Bulls still can add talent late in the draft.
