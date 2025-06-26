NBA Fans React to Bulls Selecting Noa Essengue in 2025 NBA Draft
The Chicago Bulls selected Noa Essengue with the 12th overall pick in the first round, a 6'10" forward out of Orleans, France. He last played for Ratiopharm Ulm, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in 18 games at the EuroCup at 18 years old.
He gives the Bulls another young piece in the frontcourt to build around, along with Matas Buzelis, after Patrick Williams has yet to work out, and with Nikola Vucevic is aging. Zach Collins also, expectedly, doesn't seem to be in the team's future.
Essengue has drawn comparisons to Pascal Siakam and Jerami Grant as a versatile two-way forward with developable traits on both sides of the ball. At 6'9 and 194 pounds, he has all of the tools necessary to become a great player down the road.
NBA, Chicago Bulls fans, and other entities reacted to the selection.
"Let’s get it, @NoaEssengue!" - The Chicago Bears on X
"WELCOME TO CHITOWN, NOA" - The Chicago Sky
"Love this pick. Insane upside." - @CalebFC18
"Major upside like Matas? If it worked the first time it can work the second time. If he works out we might have our front court set up for years" - @BillsMusee
However, a lot of fans were upset that they didn't take Maryland center Derik Queen.
"U NEED A BIG, THERES 3 AMAZING BIGS AVAILABLE AND U TAKE ANOTHER WING???" @TheMidRangeNews
"Worst front office in the league, I’m convinced ya hate us" - @king1sed
"Why did we not get Derrick Queen!???!!! What’re we doing Bulls…. Absolutely no faith in the front office man, s--- is embarrassing." - @MoneyManBern
This was slated to be the Bulls' only pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, but there is a lot of pick movement. They could always hop back in later.
