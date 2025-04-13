Bulls Announce Lonzo Ball Injury Update Ahead of Play-in Tournament
Will Lonzo Ball return to the Chicago Bulls' lineup for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament?
On Wednesday night, the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls will host the 10th-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament's first round. The loser of the game will pack it up until next season, and the winner will advance to face the loser of the seven versus eight seed game between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.
While virtually the entire Bulls' regular rotation players sat out or saw limited action for the club's regular season finale on Sunday afternoon, it'll be all-hands on deck for their win-or-go-home showdown with the Heat on Wednesday night.
However, while the club seems cautiously optimistic about a potential playoff appearance (should they make it), it appears that Lonzo Ball won't be able to suit up on Wednesday for the play-in game against the Heat.
Injuries have plagued Ball's 2025 campaign for a second-straight season. The 27-year-old guard has appeared in just 35 games this season due to multiple ailments but has been productive in his limited time on the court, scoring 7.6 points a night, to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in just over 20 minutes per contest.
The Bulls and Heat's play-in tournament game goes down on Wednesday night from the United Center in Chicago with a time yet to be announced.