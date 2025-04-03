Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Announces Lonzo Ball Injury Update
Lonzo Ball has not played a game for the Chicago Bulls since February 28 against the Toronto Raptors. He's been out for 16 games straight with no clear return in sight, and fans have been eagerly awaiting an update as the Bulls gear up for the play-in tournament.
While Ball hasn't been playing, he still hasn't been ruled out for the season yet.
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was interviewed by Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, where he revealed the latest update on Ball.
“There’s no problem medically — from what I’ve been told by the people that have been dealing with his wrist — of him going out there and playing,” Donovan said. “Whenever he does get back to playing, if he falls on it wrong, he’s going to be right back to where he was. If he can get back and play to a point where he feels comfortable that he can be productive out there, we’re going to play him.”
According to Poe, the big issue with Ball is pain. He has't been pain free since suffering a wrist sprain in October and he wouldn't be pain free or fully healed even if he's cleared to play.
Even though Ball had a triumphant return from injury this season, he's still struggled to remain healthy. The 27-year-old guard has only played in 35 games this season, missing a total of 31 games.
Through those 25 games, Ball has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 37/34/82 shooting from the field.
Hopefully, the Chicago Bulls will have a chance to enter the play-in tournament at full strength with Ball in the lineup.
