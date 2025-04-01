Bulls News

Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Raptors

The Chicago Bulls have listed Josh Giddey on the injury report against the Toronto Raptors

Mar 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) stands during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) stands during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls surprisingly became one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but have cooled off after a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, riding a two-game losing streak, the Bulls head into a matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have been another surprise recently, winning four consecutive games heading into Tuesday's matchup in Chicago.

The Bulls have had one of the best backcourts in the NBA since the All-Star break in Josh Giddey and Coby White, as both guards have completely taken their game to the next level. Unfortunately for Chicago, though, Giddey is listed on Tuesday's injury report.

The Bulls have listed Giddey as questionable for Tuesday's game due to right hip soreness and injury management.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3)
Mar 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) runs down the court after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with absurdly efficient 50.7/47.0/80.5 shooting splits. Giddey has been incredible during this hot streak, as the Bulls have been much better with him on the court for the latter part of his debut season in Chicago.

The Bulls have practically locked up their spot in the play-in tournament, but can still move up into ninth place to have home-court advantage for the first play-in game. The Raptors are in 11th place, trailing the Bulls by five games.

The Bulls and Raptors face off in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Logan Struck
