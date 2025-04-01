Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Raptors
The Chicago Bulls surprisingly became one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but have cooled off after a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, riding a two-game losing streak, the Bulls head into a matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors have been another surprise recently, winning four consecutive games heading into Tuesday's matchup in Chicago.
The Bulls have had one of the best backcourts in the NBA since the All-Star break in Josh Giddey and Coby White, as both guards have completely taken their game to the next level. Unfortunately for Chicago, though, Giddey is listed on Tuesday's injury report.
The Bulls have listed Giddey as questionable for Tuesday's game due to right hip soreness and injury management.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with absurdly efficient 50.7/47.0/80.5 shooting splits. Giddey has been incredible during this hot streak, as the Bulls have been much better with him on the court for the latter part of his debut season in Chicago.
The Bulls have practically locked up their spot in the play-in tournament, but can still move up into ninth place to have home-court advantage for the first play-in game. The Raptors are in 11th place, trailing the Bulls by five games.
The Bulls and Raptors face off in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
