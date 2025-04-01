Updated Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Toronto Raptors in a game featuring a whopping 15 players on the injury report.
As the game nears tipoff, the Bulls made significant changes to the availability of numerous stars on the injury report.
The following players had their status changed against the Toronto Raptors: Josh Giddey, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, Kevin Huerter, Jalen Smith, and Julian Phillips.
Josh Giddey has been upgraded from questionable to available.
Dalen Terry has been downgraded to out, Jevon Carter has been downgraded to out, Kevin Huerter has been upgraded to available, Jalen Smith has been upgraded to available, and Julian Phillips has been downgraded to out.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have have six players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Ulrich Chomche, Gradey Dick, and Jared Rhoden.
Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle sprain, RJ Barrett is out due to rest, Ochai Agbaji is out due to rest, Chomche Ulrich is out due to a partial proximal MCL tear in his right knee, Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise, and Jared Rhoden is questionable sprained fifth MCP joint in his left hand.
The Chicago Bulls are currently five games above the Toronto Raptors for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. A win on Tuesday by the Bulls would all but solidify them for the play-in tournament.
