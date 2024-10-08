Bulls News

Bulls Coach Reveals Latest Update on Lonzo Ball's Injury Return

The Chicago Bulls will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA preseason.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during Media Day.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during Media Day. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been progressing well in his injury rehab. The team has shared several encouraging videos of him working out at their practice facility and looking ready for a return to game action.

Ball last appeared in an NBA game on January 14, 2022. Missing the entire last two seasons, Ball has played in just 35 games for the Bulls since joining the team in 2021.

The Bulls will play their NBA preseason opener on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The status of Ball is one many Bulls fans are interested in, as he seems very close to a return.

While it sounds like Ball will not be ready for this game, head coach Billy Donovan has not officially ruled him out.

Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: “Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey both continue to take contact in practice and scrimmage but Billy Donovan wouldn’t commit to them playing in Tuesday’s preseason opener in Cleveland. Said Ball ‘still has a ramp-up period’ but also didn’t rule him out.”

Ball’s next game will be his first in over two and a half years.

A second round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft, Ball has appeared in 252 career games. The 6-foot-6 point guard owns career averages of 11.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds.

