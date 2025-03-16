Bulls News

Bulls Coach Reveals Lonzo Ball Injury Update Before Rockets Game

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan addresses Lonzo Ball injury before Houston Rockets contest

Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) and coach Billy Donovan react in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 121-103. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When he was coming out of UCLA for the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball was one of the most anticipated prospects in a long time. Not only was it because of his skills on the basketball court but because of the social media following he had grown from his time in high school in Chino Hills. He ended up a Los Angeles Laker, a perfect move for a bright star like Ball.

After two seasons there and sharing the court with LeBron James, Ball was traded in the Anthony Davis trade to the New Orleans Pelicans. After two more seasons, he joined the Chicago Bulls on a four-year contract. Since moving to Chicago, he's battled constant injury and is currently injured. Before their Saturday night contest, head coach Billy Donovan provided an update.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Donovan said that Ball stayed in Chicago during the team's six-game road trip to get conditioning in. Additionally, Donovan added that despite the wrist injury not looking well, he doesn't believe it will be enough to shut him down for the remainder of the season.

While that might be a controversial decision given the Bulls aren't playing for much, it is positive to hear good injury news regarding Ball, given his history.

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

If Ball doesn't join the team on their road trip, he'll have a chance to return on March 27th when the Lakers visit Chicago.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

