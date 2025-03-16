Bulls Coach Reveals Lonzo Ball Injury Update Before Rockets Game
When he was coming out of UCLA for the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball was one of the most anticipated prospects in a long time. Not only was it because of his skills on the basketball court but because of the social media following he had grown from his time in high school in Chino Hills. He ended up a Los Angeles Laker, a perfect move for a bright star like Ball.
After two seasons there and sharing the court with LeBron James, Ball was traded in the Anthony Davis trade to the New Orleans Pelicans. After two more seasons, he joined the Chicago Bulls on a four-year contract. Since moving to Chicago, he's battled constant injury and is currently injured. Before their Saturday night contest, head coach Billy Donovan provided an update.
According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Donovan said that Ball stayed in Chicago during the team's six-game road trip to get conditioning in. Additionally, Donovan added that despite the wrist injury not looking well, he doesn't believe it will be enough to shut him down for the remainder of the season.
While that might be a controversial decision given the Bulls aren't playing for much, it is positive to hear good injury news regarding Ball, given his history.
If Ball doesn't join the team on their road trip, he'll have a chance to return on March 27th when the Lakers visit Chicago.
