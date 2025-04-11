Bulls Coach's Concerning Josh Giddey Injury Statement
The Chicago Bulls have been on of the NBA's most pleasant surprises since the All-Star break. While no one is expecting the team to go far in the playoffs, they've already defied every expectation placed upon on them.
Unfortunately, the team has been riddled with injuries throughout the entire season, and that remains the same as they gear up to face the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
On Wednesday, Bulls coach admitted Josh Giddey's ongoing wrist injury is a problem.
"It's a problem," Donovan said of Giddey's injury. "He's dealing with it, they're all dealing with stuff."
Regardless of having a wrist injury, Giddey played against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, putting up a fantastic 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals on 58/50/100 shooting from the field.
For Donovan to have such a concerning statement but Giddey to have such a fantastic performance, makes the entire situation a bit contradictory. Even if Giddey's injury is a "problem", it may not be that bad of a problem if he's able to put up LeBron James-esque numbers still.
Currently, the Chicago Bulls are only half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed. It's hard to say who the team would want to face between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, but neither option will be easy in the playoffs.
