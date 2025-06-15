Bulls Guard Makes Bold Matas Buzelis, Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction
Matas Buzelis had a solid rookie season for the Chicago Bulls, especially in the second half of the season, averaging 13.3 PPG and 4.5 RPG across his final 31 games of the season. He was always seen as a project when they selected him 11th overall out of the G-League Ignite, and he probably outperformed the team's initial expectations for him.
But just how high is his ceiling? One Chicago Bull thinks it could be as high as two-time MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu recently had Buzelis on a recent YouTube livestream and had nothing but great things to say about the second-year forward.
“Matas is a hard worker, a tremendous worker,” Dosunmu started. “He loves the work. I have high praises for him, high expectations for him. I’m seeing him in person, him getting stronger.
"He’s starting to realize how strong he is and how he’s able to dominate. I know Giannis is a Hall of Famer, top 20, top 30 player [all time], but Matas has a chance to really dominate the game like that because he’s 6-10, 6-11, and as he continues to get stronger, continues to get in the weight room, he’s only going to get bigger."
"So I think he’s going to continue to grow gradually like that in terms of him being able to finish, rebound, him being able to just dominate the game, and that’s definitely going to show," Dosunmu added.
Dosunmu also revealed that Buzelis is the player he wanted the Bulls to draft last year and that he's been shocked by Buzelis' body transformation in just a year. The Bulls need a potential superstar to build around, and if Buzelis really has that high of a ceiling, it would help a franchise that has felt stuck in the mud for the last decade.
