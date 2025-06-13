Dwyane Wade Reveals Challenge to Tyrese Haliburton for NBA Finals Game 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers as massive favorites, being led by the MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. However, the series headed to Indiana for Game 3, tied at 1-1, with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to thank for that Game 1 win.
However, his Game 2 performance was lackluster, turning the ball over five times and not being aggressive at scoring until late in the game. Therefore, NBA legend and ex-Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade called out Haliburton ahead of Game 3, and Haliburton delivered the call from the legendary guard.
"Listen, he's not going to be able to dominate because they have so many perimeter defenders. And so for him to go to that next level of obviously trying to help his team win a championship or the superstar level, he's going to have to find his moments to dominate," Wade said.
Haliburton went on to have one of his best games of the postseason, posting 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds while connecting on four of his eight three-point attempts. Helping Indiana take a 2-1 series lead and having Game 4 remain at home, the Pacers find themselves in a great position now in these finals.
Haliburton might not be 24 years old like Wade was when he won his first finals, but pulling off the upset against the Thunder would be a massive addition to his resume as he could go down as the greatest Pacer in franchise history.
Related Articles
Golden State Warriors Star Could be Chicago Bulls Target
Tom Thibodeau Breaks Silence on Knicks Firing