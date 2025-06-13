Latest Report on Knicks' Interest in Bulls Coach Billy Donovan
Tom Thibodeau was fired from the New York Knicks after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals, and many thought that they had a plan or a hire lined up immediately. A little over a week later, five current coaches have been denied permission to speak with the Knicks regarding their vacant head coaching position.
The Bulls had a promising end to the 2024-2025 regular season, finishing 17-10 after the All-Star break in February to reach another Play-In Tournament spot. They placed 9th in the Eastern Conference but lost in the first game of the Play-In to the Miami Heat.
Josh Giddey had his best year of his career so far, Coby White took a leap offensively, Lonzo Ball made his return to the court after two years, and Matas Buzelis grew into a promising player by the end of the season.
The Knicks have made their rounds across the league, requesting permission to speak with multiple veteran coaches, and inquired about Billy Donovan in Chicago. They were denied, but K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network recently spoke on New York's desire to keep pursuing the Bulls' head coach.
"There are some whispers out there in the league tonight that the Knicks could circle back," Johnson said.
"They don't really believe that it's a firm no. There might be some wiggle room...the Bulls did initially deny permission because they are in love with the job Billy Donovan is doing for them," he continued to say.
Billy Donovan is from Long Island and has ties to New York, with his good friend Maurice Cheeks already on the Knicks coaching staff, and having coached Jalen Brunson for Team USA in the 2014 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship.
Donovan will be enshrined into the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
