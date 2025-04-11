Bulls Make Lineup Change Due to Injury vs Wizards
The Chicago Bulls have already clinched their spot in the play-in tournament, which comes as no surprise given the six-game difference between the 10th and 11th seeds in the Eastern Conference. However, Chicago still has room to further climb the standings and will look to do so in their final home regular season game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
Chicago enters Friday night as winners of seven of their last 10, featuring wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, they will be without one of the key members of their starting lineup, forcing Billy Donovan to make a lineup change.
The Bulls will start Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis, Julian Phillips, and Nikola Vucevic against the Wizards. While White, Vucevic, Buzelis, and Huerter have been in the starting lineup consistently, Donovan opts to go with size with Phillips in the front court with Josh Giddey sidelined with a forearm injury.
In Phillips' 78th appearance of the season, it's set to be his fourth start of the year for Chicago, with his last coming on December 30th despite just 11 minutes of action. Phillips, in his second season out of Tennessee, has a chance to earn himself some playing time with this opportunity on Friday.
Tip-off in Chicago is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, with the Bulls seeking their 38th win of the season.
