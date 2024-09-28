Bulls Reveal Unexpected Plan After trading DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls made some big moves this offseason trading away DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings and Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite those moves, Chicago says they still want to win.
Bulls exectuve Arturas Karnišovas spoke with the press at the team's training facility recently, where he said the Bulls are still going to try and win.
“We’re going to try to win every game,” Arturas Karnišovas said. “The only way you can teach those guys how to win games is going through that.”
The Bulls will enter this season led by veterans Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, but there are a lot of interesting pieces around those guys. Josh Giddey, Jalen Smith, Chris Duarte and Matas Buzelis were all brought into this team this offseason.
The biggest addition of all might be the return of 26-year old Lonzo Ball, whenever he is able to make his eventual return from the knee injury. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says the team has to be smart with his return.
“Lonzo loves to play," Billy Donovan said. "And at his age — as much as he loves to play — he wants to play beyond this year. So we also have a responsibility to make sure that he’s in a position where he can play after this season, where it’s not one of these things where it’s not managed correctly or we’re not putting him in a situation to be effective.”
Karnisovas and the Bulls may say that they want to win games, but Chicago still has a top-10 protected first round pick that it will send to the San Antonio Spurs if it falls out of the top 10. Given what is at stake, it's hard to take Karnisovas at his word.
The Bulls will tip off their regular season on October 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade