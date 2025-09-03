Bulls Star Announces Retirement From International Basketball
The international basketball landscape has been expanding tremendously over the last couple of decades, and the Chicago Bulls are an example of that. Throughout the 2024-25 season, arguably, Chicago's two best players are international stars, with Josh Giddey being from Australia and Nikola Vucevic being born in Switzerland.
Vucevic, a two-time NBA All-Star, has had a very successful career throughout his 13 years with the Orlando Magic and Bulls, continuing to be one of the most consistent big men in the league at age 34.
While Vucevic is planning to continue his NBA career, the veteran big man recently announced his retirement from international play.
Vucevic announces retirement
Vucevic has been representing Montenegro for years at EuroBasket and World Cup tournaments, but he has officially decided to move on. After wrapping up play at the 2025 EuroBasket, Vucevic revealed that it was time to hand the keys to a new generation.
With a loss to Great Britain on Wednesday, Vucevic played his last international game.
"It sucks for me to finish this way; it would have been great to get to the next round and play in Riga, but it is what it is," Vucevic said. "In the end, I want to thank everyone, my teammates, the coaches, the federation, and especially, the fans, throughout my career for the national team. I will miss playing for my national team. It was a great honor to play. I wish it could have ended differently, but, now it’s time for the next generation to leave their mark."
Vucevic finished his last international game with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, but he still was not able to lead Montenegro to a win to keep their hopes alive.
Nikola Vucevic's future
Of course, many fans were shocked when they saw that Vucevic was retiring, only for it to be from international play. Still, his future in the NBA remains uncertain. While there is no indication that Vucevic is planning on retiring from the NBA, his rocky future with the Bulls could play a part in that decision coming sooner than many expect.
Vucevic is entering the last year of his contract with the Bulls, as he is slated to make $21.5 million before hitting the open market next offseason. Of course, plenty could change, with trade rumors swirling and multiple teams potentially showing interest, but it is challenging to predict what his future has in store.
The expectation is, however, that this is his last season in Chicago and that the veteran stretch five will find a new home to continue his NBA career.