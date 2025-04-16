Bulls Star Claims Cooper Flagg is 'Better Than Advertised'
The Chicago Bulls season is still very much alive, as the Bulls are set to face the Miami Heat in a must-win situation on Wednesday night if they want to keep themselves alive for the play-in tournament. However, that won't distract fans from thinking about the offseason and the possibilities of what a lottery selection could do to their team.
As it stands right now, Chicago has a 1.2% chance of landing the first overall pick according to Tankathon. If the Bulls do miss the playoffs, they'll be hoping for a similar situation to that of the 2008 NBA Draft lottery, where they won the lottery with sub-2% odds to select Derrick Rose. In that case, Duke's Cooper Flagg would be the likely selection.
In a recent article by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Bulls star Coby White provided a bold claim on the freshman star who captured the Wooden Award for this past season. “I think he’s better than advertised to me…no matter who he’s on the court with he has that ability to raise his level of play,” White said.
With White coming off the best stretch of his career, averaging 24.5 points per game since the All-Star break, Flagg would be a tremendous compliment to White's scoring abilities. “He’s all about basketball, he’s all about the right things… he knows what goes into winning and he’s done it at every level,” White added.
Even though White comes from Duke's top rival in North Carolina, the Bulls star didn't hesitate to give immense praise to the freshman star bound to make an immediate impact wherever he lands. For Bulls fans waiting to see if they can pull off the unexpected jump in the lottery, they'll have to wait till May 12th.
