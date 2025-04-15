Heat Star Bam Adebayo Gets Honest on Josh Giddey
The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are set to meet on Wednesday in the nine vs. ten play-in matchup.
The Bulls have finished the past two seasons with a 39-43 record, but there is more optimism aroud the team as the 2024-25 regular season closed thanks to young players like Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Coby White carrying more of the load with the departures of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
Ahead of the game, Heat star Bam Adebayo said about Giddey, “I feel like since his trade to the Bulls, people were shit*ing on him and he took that personally.”
Adebayo noted that Giddey has not only done well against Miami but has been playing well against the entire league.
Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the season. In three games against Miami, he averaged a triple-double with 26 points, 10.3 rebounds, and ten assists. The Bulls went 3-0 against Miami in the regular season, including a 119-111 victory on April 9.
The sixth overall pick in 2021 was traded in the offseason by the Oklahoma City Thunder for Alex Caruso in a one for one swap.
The winner of Wednesday's game between the Heat and Bulls will play the lose of Tuesday's contest between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. Whoever loses between the Bulls and Heat will be headed home for the offseason.