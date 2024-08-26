Bulls News

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Reveals Meeting With Michael Jordan’s Trainer

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams met with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's trainer

Joey Linn

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic athletes of all-time. Known for his success on the court, Jordan is also known for his unparalleled work ethic off the court.

Wanting to learn about how Jordan became so great, Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams reportedly sought out his trainer Tim Grover for a meeting (per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune).

Selected first overall by the Bears in the 2024 NFL draft, Williams was a star at USC where he won the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Wanting to replicate that success in the NFL, Williams told the Chicago Tribune about his meeting with Jordan’s trainer.

hicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

“I met with Tim over dinner here (in the Chicago area) just trying to figure out ‘What the hell did MJ do? How did he win? How did he become so dominant?’ And obviously things are going to be different for me,” Williams told Wiederer. “Because this is a different sport. The training is different and all these other things. But there’s always a certain thing that you can always connect to your own sport…”

Revealing what he learned from Grover about what made Jordan so great, Williams added, “Obviously with MJ, it’s his mental (strength) of not turning off. Basically it goes back to that competitive stamina thing. It’s about not turning off. And then, you know, there’s a point where Tim said that MJ didn’t like certain things (within himself).”

Explaining that Jordan was never content, always wanting to be stronger, faster, and smarter, Williams said the NBA legend’s trainer was able to help him understand what went into being that great.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News