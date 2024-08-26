Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Reveals Meeting With Michael Jordan’s Trainer
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic athletes of all-time. Known for his success on the court, Jordan is also known for his unparalleled work ethic off the court.
Wanting to learn about how Jordan became so great, Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams reportedly sought out his trainer Tim Grover for a meeting (per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune).
Selected first overall by the Bears in the 2024 NFL draft, Williams was a star at USC where he won the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Wanting to replicate that success in the NFL, Williams told the Chicago Tribune about his meeting with Jordan’s trainer.
“I met with Tim over dinner here (in the Chicago area) just trying to figure out ‘What the hell did MJ do? How did he win? How did he become so dominant?’ And obviously things are going to be different for me,” Williams told Wiederer. “Because this is a different sport. The training is different and all these other things. But there’s always a certain thing that you can always connect to your own sport…”
Revealing what he learned from Grover about what made Jordan so great, Williams added, “Obviously with MJ, it’s his mental (strength) of not turning off. Basically it goes back to that competitive stamina thing. It’s about not turning off. And then, you know, there’s a point where Tim said that MJ didn’t like certain things (within himself).”
Explaining that Jordan was never content, always wanting to be stronger, faster, and smarter, Williams said the NBA legend’s trainer was able to help him understand what went into being that great.
