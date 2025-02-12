Chicago Bulls Almost Make Unfortunate History vs Pistons
The Chicago Bulls have lost three of their last four games heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are significantly improved from years past, holding a 27-26 record through 53 games, but they are making the Bulls look like the worst team in league history.
The Pistons stormed out in Chicago to take a 71-29 halftime lead, as the Bulls put together one of the most atrocious halves of basketball possible. The Bulls shot just 1-23 (0.04%) from three, including 20 consecutive misses from deep to start the game.
Thankfully for Bulls fans, this first half will not go into the history books, but it was eerily close to becoming a historically bad half. Their 42-point halftime deficit ties the record for largest in franchise history.
The Bulls have not been great, but facing a 42-point deficit at halftime is an absurd new low. Chicago is just 22-31 on the season through 53 games, still sitting in play-in tournament position in 10th place in the East. This is a crushing defeat for the Bulls and could be a confidence-crusher moving forward.
The Bulls allowed 77 points in the second half of Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors and 71 points in the first half of Tuesday's matchup with the Pistons. For a team that does not have an elite offense, the Bulls are not in a position to have this horrendous of a defense.
