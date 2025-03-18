Chicago Bulls Announce Expected Josh Giddey Return Date
The Chicago Bulls have found an unexpected hot streak recently, winning four of their last five games, but are now dealing with some injury concerns.
Bulls guard Josh Giddey has taken his game to the next level, leading Chicago to an expected Play-In Tournament berth, but a recent injury has sidelined him. Giddey has missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain and received a new update on Monday to give him a return date.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Giddey is progressing well and is likely to return on either Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns or Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, but will not play both.
In nine games since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field, 52.5% from beyond the arc, and 86.5% from the free-throw line.
The 22-year-old guard has become a focal point in the Chicago organization and has proven many doubters wrong this season. The Bulls are just 28-39 and sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, but Giddey has kept them afloat amid their struggles.
The Bulls desperately need Giddey back on the court, especially with the load of guard injuries they are dealing with, so setting up a Wednesday or Thursday return is huge.
The Bulls are heading into the second contest of a six-game road trip on Monday against the Utah Jazz but should be getting Giddey back for the latter half as they travel through the Western Conference.
