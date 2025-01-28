Chicago Bulls Coach Announces Zach LaVine Absence
Despite riding an egregious cold streak, the Chicago Bulls went into Monday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets on a mission. The Bulls defended their home court to perfection, beating the Nuggets 129-121 behind a dominant second half.
Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic dropped 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists on 15-21 shooting in a losing effort, while Bulls star Zach LaVine led Chicago with 21 points.
The Bulls picked up their 20th win of the season in a big surprise upset over Denver, giving the team something to be happy about as they head toward a gloomy trade deadline.
Following the win, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gave an unexpected update about LaVine, telling the media that his star guard will be sidelined for the next few games for personal reasons.
Via K.C. Johnson: "Billy Donovan just said Zach LaVine is going to 'out for a few games.' This will be for personal reasons. His wife has posted to social media that she’s close to having their third child."
LaVine has sparked many conversations around the NBA before the trade deadline, as the two-time All-Star is expected to get traded so the Bulls can start looking toward the future.
LaVine, 29, is averaging 24.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season while shooting an efficient 44.4% from beyond the arc. With just five games until the trade deadline, there is a real chance LaVine has played his last game in a Bulls uniform, but fans can certainly hope to see him in Chicago again.
