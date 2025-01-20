Chicago Bulls Coach Explains Reason for Controversial Lineup Decision
When the season began, it seemed like the Chicago Bulls were expecting a solid development from their fifth-year forward Patrick Williams. Unfortunately, Williams has been struggling tremendously this season and openly admitting it too.
Williams has struggled so much, that Bulls fans have grown upset that head coach Billy Donovan is still playing Williams in the starting lineup. Before the Bulls faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, Donovan explained his reason behind the controversial lineup.
Donovan revealed that he enjoys Williams' defense and believes his presence helps an undersized Bulls team.
"He needs to help us on the glass more, both offensively and defensively," Donovan said.
It's become a very awkward situation for the Bulls, especially considering it's become so public. Williams' struggles have been so consistent, that the team has reportedly even put him up for trade as well.
"It’s obviously a challenge," Williams told the Chicago Tribune about his struggles. "I never want to be bad at anything on the court. I always want to try to make the right play. I work really hard at it. I don’t have one reason that I can give you for any of it."
The Chicago Bulls will be one of the more fascinating teams to watch during the NBA's Trade Deadline. The team could either blow everything up, or continue being in the limbo that they're currently in.
