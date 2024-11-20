Chicago Bulls Coach Makes Lonzo Ball Injury Announcement
The career of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball could go down as one of the bigger what-ifs in NBA history if injuries continue to sideline him the way they have in recent years. Ball has appeared in just three games this season and has missed the past two seasons with injuries.
It is a right wrist sprain that currently has Ball sidelined, and while it is encouraging that it is not his knee, this absence has become somewhat of an extended one. With the Bulls set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in an important Eastern Conference game for both sides, head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on the former number two overall pick regarding his return to the court for Chicago.
According to coach Donovan, Ball will be out through next week, which means he'll miss at least the next six games for the Bulls. Ball appeared in three of the first four games for Chicago to start the year, and has been sidelined since their October 28th matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ball is currently in the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal he signed in a sign-and-trade deal from New Orleans to Chicago in the 2021 offseason. In the 261 possible regular season games Ball has been on the Bulls roster since coming over, he has appeared in just 14.6% of them (38 games).
With Chicago already having Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu under contract for the 2025-26 season, it seems unlikely that Ball will return to the team with their future at the point guard position looking solidified. Given his medical history, there's no telling what the future will hold for the once-promising young star.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls