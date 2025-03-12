Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Coach Reveals Josh Giddey Injury Update

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan reveals injury update on guard Josh Giddey

Liam Willerup

Mar 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls entered the 2024-25 season in a weird transition period, as they didn't have a strong young core that looked promising for the future, but they also didn't have a roster caliber of competing in the playoffs. Therefore, the team decided to cut ties with Zach LaVine via trade and acquire the rights back to their 2025 first-round pick.

Since then, the Bulls have had another star emerge on their team in guard Josh Giddey. Acquired last offseason in the deal for Alex Caruso, Giddey has turned it up to another level after the All-Star break as he looks like the future of this franchise. However, a recent injury has caused concern, with Bulls coach Billy Donovan addressing the situation.

According to Donovan, Giddey looks far better than what was expected and is no longer in a walking boot after leaving their previous contest against the Indiana Pacers early due to a right ankle injury. However, Donovan revealed that he will "be out for a little bit" as he recovers.

Given that Chicago does not desire to push for a playoff spot, losing Giddey should result in their falling after building up a three-game winning streak. Giddey's post-All-Star break averages are 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists.

Bulls guard Josh Giddey
Mar 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Turning their attention, the Bulls will prepare for basketball without Giddey as they host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Published
