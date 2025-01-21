Chicago Bulls Coach's Statement on Lonzo Ball's Injury Health
The Chicago Bulls entered Los Angeles on a five-game losing streak and as a major underdog against a Clippers team that won four games in a row. Somehow, the Chicago Bulls found a way to win very convincingly against a red-hot Clippers team.
One of the bright spots of the game was Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball starting at guard and playing 26 minutes. In that time, he put up 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block as a +7 from the field.
After the game, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan spoke candidly about Lonzo's struggles to stay healthy over the past few seasons.
"We were committed to him," Donovan said. "Obviously, he was under contract, and we were going to do everything we possibly could to help him get healthy. He did everything he could on his end to do the same. We all were happy that he was able to get back and really be a consistent contributor to our team because, I think two and a half years ago, no one knew what was going to happen."
It's almost unheard of to see an NBA player miss over two seasons of action and receive a meniscus transplant. Somehow, Lonzo went through all of that on his own and managed to become an impactful player again for the Bulls.
"And I think it speaks volumes not only to his recovery and rehab with what the doctors did and getting him back on the court, but I also think it speaks volumes to his resiliency and toughness mentally to fight through that because he really was on an island by himself," Donovan said. "He was away from our team, he was in rehab. That can become lonely, and it wasn’t like it was going on for six months; that went on for two and a half years. So, I’m just happy for him that he can be out there playing.”
For as much as the Chicago Bulls may have struggled this season, seeing Lonzo Ball's road to recovery has been one of the best parts of it all. The win against the Clippers was just the icing on top on Monday night.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls