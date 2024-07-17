Chicago Bulls' Controversial Zach LaVine Trade Stance Revealed
The Chicago Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine, but if no teams are willing to deal for his massive contract unless compensated with draft assets, Chicago may be stuck. Many feel the Bulls should do what is needed in order to get off LaVine's deal, but in a new report from Will Gottlieb of CHGO Sports, it was revealed that the Bulls will not be attaching assets to LaVine in order to trade him.
"Attaching assets to move off of LaVine is a non-starter for a Bulls team that projects to take a step back next season," Gottlieb wrote. "That said, they aren’t trying to be the worst team in the league to keep their top-10 protected pick going to San Antonio. It’s a factor, but the primary focus is building a young group that can be the foundation for the next great Bulls team. If they make the Play-In or Playoffs with this group, it will have been because of some of their young players taking a step forward."
This is certainly a controversial stance for Chicago to take, as entering next season with LaVine on the roster is something some will argue is worse than parting with draft assets to move him. There are several reasons for this, with one being the inability to fully maximize this roster re-tool/rebuild while paying LaVine.
Still a high-level player, LaVine certainly has contract and health concerns, but perhaps a team looking for scoring help will take a chance on him before next season begins.
