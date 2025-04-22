Chicago Bulls Executive Reveals Franchise Direction After Play-In Loss
If you were watching closely throughout the NBA year, the Chicago Bulls looked like a completely different team after the trade deadline. Following the departure of long-time star Zach LaVine, the Bulls closed out the regular season 17-13, ranking in the top half of the NBA in defensive rating and net rating.
It was clear that LaVine's departure opened up opportunities for players like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Buzelis showcased more potential toward the end of his rookie season, while Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in 19 games after the All-Star break.
While the Bulls were impressive through the second half of the regular season, they still fell short as the ninth seed in the Play-In Tournament, losing to the Miami Heat 109-90. The belief was that Chicago's front office would emphasize youth and rebuilding, as the Bulls managed to get back their 2025 first-round pick in the LaVine.
However, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnišovas made it clear in exit interviews that Chicago will continue to try to be competitive. K.C. Johnson of CHSN reported the Bulls' outlook for next season, according to Karnišovas.
"The Bulls want to stay competitive," Johnson said. "They want to focus on internal improvement, and they are not interested in tanking next season, either. By all accounts, the 2026 draft could possibly be stronger than the 2025 draft."
Fans have been calling for a full-fledged tank and rebuild for a few seasons, but it looks like the Bulls have other plans. Chicago has the 12th-best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Related Articles
New Report on Chicago Bulls Star Getting Traded
Controversial Bulls Executive Gets Honest With NBA Fans