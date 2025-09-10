Chicago Bulls Forward Named Among NBA's Most Overpaid Players
Entering another season coming off a Play-In Tournament loss, the Chicago Bulls could move in two directions.
Either they push forward with their young core that showed promise in the second half of the 2024-2025 season, or they tear down the roster and start from scratch with a completely fresh depth chart. With veterans such as Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams tied to larger contracts, it is not easy to move off of them without getting a small return at this juncture.
With the season quickly approaching and the Bulls just striking a $100 million deal with Josh Giddey, there is still a bit of confusion amongst Bulls fans and commentary alike about which path the front office will take.
Patrick Williams Called Out
In a new article by Dan Favale of the Bleacher Report listing the "NBA's All-Overpaid Team," one name from the Bulls surfaced as a part of the hypothetical team.
"Pointing toward Patrick Williams' 39.2 percent career clip from three disproves nothing. He doesn't take enough of them to be considered a floor-spacer. His defense is serviceable. It's not out-of-this-world," Favale said.
"He isn't winning admirers with anything else he does, either. The 24-year-old is not a standout rebounder or foul-drawer, can't shoulder higher usage, won't set up looks for others and has ranked in the 23rd and 13th percentiles, respectively, in points per shot attempt over the past two years."
Favale also compared NBA star Paul George's current salary and production to Williams, saying, "Williams' salary is juuuust low enough for you to think about including someone like Paul George ($51.7 million) over him...Over the course of a single season, you're better off rolling with a veteran not far removed from making an All-Star Game who's proven he can leave an actual imprint on the court."
Why Williams is Considered "Overpaid"
Despite having the physical frame and gifts that a prototypical forward in the modern NBA would have, Williams is passive on offense, hesitates to attack, and lacks assertiveness on the offensive side of the basketball.
While he has shown flashes of being a solid role player, his performances have been widely inconsistent, and he hasn't shown much improvement on a season-to-season basis.
Combine that with the persistent injury issues, including a wrist injury that kept him out for five months, a foot injury that sidelined him for a significant amount of time, and, just last season, he dealt with tendinosis in his right knee.
Given his 9.0 points per game on career-low shooting percentages in 2024-25, the five-year, $90 million extension seems unjustified, as it appears to bet on his potential that has not yet paid off this far.
