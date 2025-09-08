Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls Approaching Deadline Amid Contract Negotiations
With the Chicago Bulls looking to get back to relevance in the Eastern Conference, a few key decisions still loom as far as the roster goes.
The Bulls marched back into the postseason mix with an above-average second half of the season after the All-Star break, and significant contributions from their young core.
However, it was another season that ended in a Play-In Tournament berth and subsequent loss to the Miami Heat.
With a few veterans mixed in and a core that the Bulls know shows promise, what actions will the Bulls take on their point guard, Josh Giddey, with a deadline approaching?
The Giddey Situation
Restricted free agency has been quite the ordeal in the 2025 offseason for not just the Bulls, but every team that is negotiating with its restricted free agents.
With Cam Thomas signing the qualifying offer with the Brooklyn Nets after failing to reach a contract agreement, will that be the fate of Giddey and the Bulls as well?
A new report by Marc Stein of "The Stein Line" revealed some information about the possibility of Chicago and Giddey failing to reach a contract resolution.
"In recent days, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Chicago has increased that offer to $88 million over four years. Giddey is said to be seeking a four-year deal in the $120 million range," Stein said. "Giddey has until Oct. 1 to seize upon a one-year qualifying worth $11 million that would position him to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, 2026, if he and the Bulls can't come to terms on a long-term agreement between now and then."
In the 2024-2025 season, Giddey was a substantial contributor in his first season with the Bulls, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists on some of the best shooting splits of his young career at 46.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range.
Giddey's Importance to the Bulls
After the All-Star break, Giddey's numbers saw an increase and is widely considered to be a foundational player for the Bulls' future. His ability to rebound, playmake, and finally take a leap as a scorer makes him a very vital piece of Chicago's future alongside Coby White and Matas Buzelis.
Speaking of White, Marc Stein also mentioned, "The Bulls, of course, are bracing amid the Giddey negotiations for the prospect of Coby White seeking a four-year deal worth more than the $30 million-per-season pact that Giddey has sought when White is the Chicago backcourt cornerstone eligible for a nine-figure deal next summer."
In a weakened Eastern Conference, it should be essential for the Bulls to finally establish a young core worth some investment, and with Giddey, White, and Buzelis firmly in place to be just that, a deal should get done.
