Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch
While the Chicago Bulls have played the Orlando Magic tight in both their meetings this season, tonight presents a whole new challenge.
Down multiple key contributors, they will have to find a way to match Orlando's physical and increasingly productive two-way play. This is a team that sits 11 or better in second-chance points and points in the paint per game, as well as a rotation that shoots more free throw attempts than any other squad. Does anyone else smell serious trouble for the Bulls?
If there is something Chicago can hang its hat on, it's the fact that they come into the night as the much more well-rounded offense. Finishing with eight players in double figures against the Pelicans served as a reminder of the identity Billy Donovan has established on that end of the floor this season, as did the team's 33 assists. The Bulls were also able to knockdown 15 threes, which is something they will surely hope to do again tonight against a Magic team that struggles to keep up from long range.
Indeed, tonight would be a great night to have one of best sharpshooters in the NBA ...
How to Watch
Who: Orlando Magic (19-15) at Chicago Bulls (16-17)
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Tre Jones
2. Isaac Okoro
3. Matas Buzelis
4. Jalen Smith
5. Nikola Vucevic
Orlando Magic
1. Anthony Black
2. Jalen Suggs
3. Desmond Bane
4. Paolo Banchero
5. Wendell Carter Jr.
Injury News
The Chicago Bulls will continue to move forward without their Top 2 leading scorers and best two-way big man. Considering this Orlando Magic team's ability to force turnovers and feast in the paint, there is no question these three absences could hurt far more than they did against the 8-win Pelicans on Wednesday night.
With that said, Orlando will be without one of their own top scorers. Franz Wagner remains on the sideline with an ankle injury for his 11th straight game. The last time he faced Chicago, he dropped 25 points on an easy 11-18 shooting from the field with 2 steals and a block. Not having to deal with the one-two punch of Wagner and Paolo Banchero will at least make things slightly easier on Chicago tonight, but the odds still will sit in the Magic's favor.
Coby White – OUT (calf)
Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)
Zach Collins – OUT (toe)
Orlando Magic Injury Report
Jonathan Isaac – QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Franz Wagner – OUT (ankle)
Mo Wagner – OUT (knee)
