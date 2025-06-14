Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Legend Calls Out OKC Thunder Star Lu Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder star Luguentz Dort has caught a lot of criticism for his physical performances in the NBA Finals.

Austin Veazey

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) looks on during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) looks on during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are tied 2-2 after OKC overcame a double-digit deficit in Game 4 to even the series. OKC outscored the Pacers 12-3 in the final 3:34 of the game and will now go back to having home-court advantage.

However, the officiating in the game was heavily criticized. Many fans believe NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was getting away with constant push-offs, and that perimeter defenders Alex Caruso and Lu Dort are allowed to be more physical than the rest because of their reputation as strong defenders.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) looks to shoot against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Dort, in particular, has seen a lot of criticism. He pushed Tyrese Haliburton over on a free throw that went uncalled and shoved Haliburton while he was trying to get a pass in the final minutes, which led to an OKC breakaway.

Chicago Bulls champion Ron Harper is no stranger to elite defense on a winning team, but even he admits what Dort is doing is too much. Harper responded to a clip on X/Twitter of a flagrant foul on Dort saying "He fouls on every play!!!"

Harper won five NBA Championships in six seasons, three with the Bulls from 1996-1998, then ended his career getting two with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged over a steal per game in his NBA Finals career. He knows what elite defense can look like.

Dort has the reputation of an elite defender, making an All-Defensive team this season, but a lot of people around the league feel he's getting away with egregious flopping and more physical play because of his reputation.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Luguentz Dort
Lu Dort reportedly agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract to stay with the Thunder. cover small -- crop as needed / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday night back in Oklahoma City.

Related Articles

Lonzo Ball Urges Knicks to Hire Ex-Warriors Coach

Latest Report on Knicks' Interest in Bulls Coach Billy Donovan

Dwyane Wade Reveals Challenge to Tyrese Haliburton for NBA Finals Game 3

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News