Chicago Bulls Legend Calls Out OKC Thunder Star Lu Dort
The NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are tied 2-2 after OKC overcame a double-digit deficit in Game 4 to even the series. OKC outscored the Pacers 12-3 in the final 3:34 of the game and will now go back to having home-court advantage.
However, the officiating in the game was heavily criticized. Many fans believe NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was getting away with constant push-offs, and that perimeter defenders Alex Caruso and Lu Dort are allowed to be more physical than the rest because of their reputation as strong defenders.
Dort, in particular, has seen a lot of criticism. He pushed Tyrese Haliburton over on a free throw that went uncalled and shoved Haliburton while he was trying to get a pass in the final minutes, which led to an OKC breakaway.
Chicago Bulls champion Ron Harper is no stranger to elite defense on a winning team, but even he admits what Dort is doing is too much. Harper responded to a clip on X/Twitter of a flagrant foul on Dort saying "He fouls on every play!!!"
Harper won five NBA Championships in six seasons, three with the Bulls from 1996-1998, then ended his career getting two with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged over a steal per game in his NBA Finals career. He knows what elite defense can look like.
Dort has the reputation of an elite defender, making an All-Defensive team this season, but a lot of people around the league feel he's getting away with egregious flopping and more physical play because of his reputation.
Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday night back in Oklahoma City.
