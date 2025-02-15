Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Make Lonzo Ball Announcement

The Chicago Bulls have made Lonzo Ball's contract extension official

Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has faced arguably the most hellacious path back to the court from injury out of anyone in the league.

After missing over two seasons straight of basketball and getting a new meniscus donated to him, Ball has finally found himself back into an NBA starting lineup with the Chicago Bulls. Not only that but he's made his future even more secure with Friday night's announcement.

The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that they've officially extended Lonzo Ball's contract with the team.

The Bulls also made a statement via a press release, where Arturas Karnisovas, EVP of Basketball Operations, reflected on Ball's journey.

"The complexity of challenges that Zo faced more than three years ago was truly unprecedented. It wasn't just his injury but also the complicated rehabilitation plan that followed, which lacked any template for an NBA player," Karnisovas said.

Chicago Bulls press release on Lonzo Ball contract
Chicago Bulls press release on Lonzo Ball contract / Chicago Bulls PR

For as much of a circus show as it was when Ball first entered the NBA in his reality show days, he's transformed himself into the epitome of a hard-working pla

"Along with an outstanding team of doctors, trainers and medical staff, Zo embraced adversity and exemplified resilience," Karnisovas said. "His diligence to do what was necessary and his commitment to himself and this team truly speaks to his character."

Perhaps the most crucial part of Karnisovas' press release was the fact that he emphasized having Lonzo Ball being a part of the Bulls' future.

"He elevates those around him with his high basketball IQ, relentless defense and hustle, and his unselfish playmaking. We are thrilled to have him back and for him to be a part of our future," Karnisovas said.

