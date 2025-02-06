Chicago Bulls Make New Starting Lineup After Trade vs Timberwolves
After sending Zach LaVine away in a trade to the Sacramento Kings, the Chicago Bulls have a major decision to make about their starting lineup. The team needs to find a player capable of lifting the offensive load the way LaVine did.
There's one particular player that Bulls fans have been clamoring to get more playing time. Rookie forward Matas Buzelis has quickly become a fan favorite this season and is going to get that opportunity.
The Chicago Bulls revealed that Buzelis will receive his first career start against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
It's an interesting move from the Bulls, considering that Buzelis was only averaging 13.9 minutes a game in 49 games played this season. However, he's responded incredibly well to increased playing time. On Tuesday night against the Miami Heat, Buezlis put up 24 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 100% shooting from the field.
In the month of February so far, Buzelis has averaged 18.0 points and 2.5 rebounds on 78.9% shooting from the field and in 28.5 minutes a game.
After being stuck in competitive limbo for so long, it seems like the Chicago Bulls are finally making the proper moves toward building for the future. Putting Matas Buzelis in the starting lineup with Josh Giddey is a great sign of that progress.
