Chicago Bulls Make Starting Lineup Change Due to Absence vs Celtics
Two teams in very opposite trajectories matchup Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls travel to face the Boston Celtics. The Bulls, who are rumored to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline, look to avoid the San Antonio Spurs keeping the first-round pick if it falls outside the Top 10. The Celtics on the other hand, will look to become the first team since the Golden State Warriors in 2017/2018 to repeat as NBA Champions.
In terms of lineups tonight, the Bulls had to make an adjustment as they will be without one of their key starters due to personal reasons.
As Bulls guard Zach Lavine is away from the team due to personal reasons, Coby White will return to the starting lineup in his place. White, who has been sidelined over the last four games, has now started in all 41 games he's appeared in this season.
Given the trade rumors surrounding LaVine as of late, this could be a glimpse into what future lineups could be looking like for the Bulls after the trade deadline. Entering Wednesday, LaVine is averaging 24.0 points and 4.5 assists while displaying great efficiency from the field and three.
Following the news of Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson being ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury, tonight presents an opportunity for Chicago to climb the standings and overtake the Hawks in the coming games for the ninth seed in the East.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls