Chicago Bulls Predicted to Trade NBA All-Star in Offseason
How will the Chicago Bulls' roster look when the 2025-2026 NBA season tips-off?
After falling short in the NBA's play-in tournament for a third-straight season, the Bulls find themselves at a potential turning point for the franchise.
With budding stars Coby White and Josh Giddey currently carrying the load, Giddey is currently scheduled for his restricted free agency this summer, while White's deal expires in the summer of 2026.
The Bulls' front office's time is dwindling when it comes to deciding the future of the franchise when it comes to potential extensions with their young core, coupled with needing to decide what to do with their aging veterans, most notably former NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic.
According to the Chicago Sun Times' Joe Cowley, the Bulls could be looking to package Vucevic in a deal to acquire a star to help the likes of White and Giddey.
" [Nikola] Vucevic headlines this category (who could be on the move), as Executive Vice President of Baskethball Operations, Arturas Karnisovas has been aggressive in moving veterans since last summer."
Cowley then names New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson as a name to watch for the Bulls to be targeting, and Vucevic could be a key piece to get the potential deal done.
"Karnisovas may opt to do all that he can to make a big swing by using Vucevic in a package to try to land Zion Williamson."
Vucevic, 34, had another stellar season in 2024-2025. The two-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points per contest while adding 10.1 rebounds per game with 50/40/80 shooting splits, all of which were near career-highs.