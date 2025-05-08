New Report on Potentially Unfortunate Josh Giddey Contract
The Chicago Bulls have a major decision to make this offseason regarding guard Josh Giddey. The 22-year-old made a huge impact in his debut season with the Bulls, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.
Giddey took off particularly after the All-Star break, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in his final 19 regular-season games. He was a major part in getting Chicago to the Play-In Tournament, where the team fell to the Miami Heat. He racked up seven triple-doubles this season.
Giddey is set to hit restricted free agency this season, having made $8.4 million this past year. While plenty of teams could have an interest in the Australian, his desired contract and the cap space of other teams could result in him finding his way back to the Bulls.
NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan details why Giddey's market could result in his return to Chicago, on his Substack, Third Apron.
"The harsh conditions of restricted free agency and the lack of offers that may come with it could get the Bulls to offer him something in the low $20 million range annually," Gozlan wrote. "An annual salary in the $25 million range could be his ceiling and ultimately a fair compromise."
Giddey's age, potential, and current production could signal a lucrative deal, but the market and cap space of other teams will determine his salary. The Bulls can match any offer another team makes, so the ball is technically in Chicago's court this summer.
