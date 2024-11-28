Chicago Bulls Reportedly Make New Starter Available for Trade
The Chicago Bulls have been a team caught in limbo between trying to compete and blowing the entire team up. The Bulls looked to trade Zach LaVine during the offseason, but reportedly couldn't find any value for him. Now, after experimenting with their current roster, it looks like the Bulls are willing to explore trading more members of the roster.
According to a Bleacher Report livestream by Jake Fischer, the Chicago Bulls are more than willing than ever before to trade Williams.
“One name that would be fascinating, that I know his team is more willing than ever to discuss him in a trade, and if you're looking at names that would potentially be someone who you could grow and develop a little bit… Is there an opportunity for you to look at someone like Patrick Williams in Chicago," Fischer said.
Williams is currently dealing with a foot injury that he recently claimed was not serious. The injury has kept him out of the last five games for the Chicago Bulls.
“I’m not really concerned,” Williams said. “Obviously, with this type of stuff, [I’m] just leaning on the doctors, obviously our training staff, the team I worked with back home over the summer. Nobody seems to be worried. It’s kind of a thing that happens post-surgery. First year after surgery is always the toughest. [We’ll] try and work through different things. I think it’s an accumulation of minutes overall. It wasn’t a specific play or anything like that.”
While the Bulls don't have an awful record of 8-12, it's still not necessarily competitive. They're only 3.5 games away from being the fourth seed, but that's the trap they've fallen into every early season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls