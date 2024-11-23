Chicago Bulls Starter Breaks Silence on New Injury
Patrick Williams has been a very reliable player for the Chicago Bulls this season. The forward had played in every single game for the team this season, until the last two.
Williams has missed the last two games for the Chicago Bulls due to a foot injury management situation. Despite missing the games, Williams isn't concerned long-term with the injury. During an interview with Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Williams revealed his honest thoughts about the injury.
“I’m not really concerned,” Williams said. “Obviously, with this type of stuff, [I’m] just leaning on the doctors, obviously our training staff, the team I worked with back home over the summer. Nobody seems to be worried. It’s kind of a thing that happens post-surgery. First year after surgery is always the toughest. [We’ll] try and work through different things. I think it’s an accumulation of minutes overall. It wasn’t a specific play or anything like that.”
Through 15 games this season, Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals on 38/39/84 shooting from the field. His shooting has been much worse than in previous seasons, but one should expect it to come back up as the season progresses.
Williams had a season-ending injury last season which limited him to only 43 games. Fortunately, he believes this current injury is nowhere near as intense as that one.
“Not even close,” Williams said. “I couldn’t even really push off of it [last year]. Every step, every run, was tough before the surgery...I remember what it felt like. It’s not even close to that.”
