Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Former Duke Star

The Bulls have signed a new player in NBA free agency

Feb 1, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard DJ Steward (2) attempts a three point shot against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
There are not many big NBA free agents remaining, but teams can still find value at this stage of the summer. This can often come via two-way contracts, which allows players to spend time at both the NBA and G League level without occupying a standard roster spot.

In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday, it was announced that the Chicago Bulls had agreed to a two-way contract with former Duke star DJ Steward. Un-drafted in 2021, Steward played just one season at Duke before spending three seasons in the G League.

As Wojnarowski mentioned, Steward has been a standout in this year's Summer League.

In 90 career regular season G League games, Steward has averaged 15.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.0 APG on 46.7% from the field. Chicago is amid a transitional period with their roster, which is the best time to take a look at someone like Steward who could have untapped potential.

Spending one season at Duke, Steward averaged 13.0 PPG in 2021, earning ACC All-Freshman honors. Steward will join a Bulls group that looks much different than they have the last several seasons, and could undergo even bigger roster changes if a Zach LaVine trade can be found.

As previously mentioned, two-way contracts do not count as a standard roster spots, so Chicago gets a very low-risk look at Steward.

