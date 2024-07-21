Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Former Duke Star
There are not many big NBA free agents remaining, but teams can still find value at this stage of the summer. This can often come via two-way contracts, which allows players to spend time at both the NBA and G League level without occupying a standard roster spot.
In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday, it was announced that the Chicago Bulls had agreed to a two-way contract with former Duke star DJ Steward. Un-drafted in 2021, Steward played just one season at Duke before spending three seasons in the G League.
As Wojnarowski mentioned, Steward has been a standout in this year's Summer League.
In 90 career regular season G League games, Steward has averaged 15.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.0 APG on 46.7% from the field. Chicago is amid a transitional period with their roster, which is the best time to take a look at someone like Steward who could have untapped potential.
Spending one season at Duke, Steward averaged 13.0 PPG in 2021, earning ACC All-Freshman honors. Steward will join a Bulls group that looks much different than they have the last several seasons, and could undergo even bigger roster changes if a Zach LaVine trade can be found.
As previously mentioned, two-way contracts do not count as a standard roster spots, so Chicago gets a very low-risk look at Steward.
