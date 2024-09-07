Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Recent New Orleans Pelicans Player
The Chicago Bulls are currently amid a rebuild. Sending DeMar DeRoan to the Sacramento Kings via sign and trade, Chicago dealt their best player away earlier this offseason. Also sending Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey, Chicago is fully entering a new direction.
As part of this rebuild effort, Chicago has been bringing in young players with potential upside. The team has done that this offseason with the additions of players like Talen Horton-Tucker, Kenneth Lofton Jr., and others.
These contracts have been training camp deals, but even if players like Lofton and Horton-Tucker do not make Chicago’s standard roster, they could still remain in the organization in some capacity.
In a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Saturday, it was revealed that Chicago has also signed E.J. Liddell.
Via Scotto: “The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal with EJ Liddell, league sources told @hoopshype. Liddell, an Illinois native, played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season and was the No. 41 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.”
Liddell was recently waived by the Phoenix Suns after being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks. Spending the last two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Liddell was selected 41st overall in the 2022 NBA draft, but missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL.
Via New Orleans Pelicans on July 12, 2022: “Injury Update: E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. An MRI done last night confirmed the injury, which occurred during the third quarter of yesterday’s Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks.”
Still just 23 years old, Liddell will have an opportunity to be with the Bulls in training camp and perhaps make their rebuilding roster.
