Chicago Bulls Reveal Injury Update on Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors

Zach LaVine played just 25 games last season due to foot surgery

Joey Linn

Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at United Center.
Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls have been looking to trade Zach LaVine, but it seems there is a strong chance he opens training camp with the team. Due to the NBA's new CBA, trading for contracts like the one LaVine is on has never been more dangerous. With Chicago unwilling to attach assets to LaVine in a deal to send him elsewhere, he may begin the year in a Bulls jersey.

LaVine played just 25 games last season, undergoing right foot surgery in February that ended his season. Injury concerns are also one of the reasons teams have been unwilling to deal for LaVine, as it seems such a trade would simply be too much of a risk when factoring in his contract as well.

While LaVine does have injury history, Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas recently revealed that he is expected to be fully healthy when training camp begins.

“We expect Zach being fully healthy. And he is healthy. I think he can help this group next year. He’s been professional,” Karnišovas told reporters, per NBC Sports Chicago. “Again, he’s healthy. We expect him to be with us at the start of training camp.”

Perhaps Chicago will look to give LaVine an opportunity to showcase his ability at the start of next season in hopes he can up his trade value. While the team is rightfully focused on establishing their younger players, allowing LaVine to receive an increased opportunity to start the season in DeMar DeRozan's absence may not be the worst idea.

Joey Linn





