Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Rookie Makes Bold Statement on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis does not fear Giannis Antetokounmpo

Farbod Esnaashari

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the toughest covers in the NBA for anyone to guard. Despite that, Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis has a very fearless approach when it comes to guarding Antetokounmpo.

After the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, rookie Matas Buzelis opened up on what it was like to face Giannis Antetokounmpo for the very first time. Simply put, Buzelis gave a very bold response to the experience.

"I just think of it as another player," Buzelis said. "I know who he is of course. But when we step on the court, it's 0-0. He's a tough cover. He's really strong, tall, athletic, does everything on the court. But I'm going to compete all the time."

Matas Buzelis finished the night with 15 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists on 39/33/67 shooting from the field in roughly 22 minutes. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on 46% shooting from the field in 23 minutes. Needless to say, it was a learning experience for Buzelis, who also fouled out of the game.

Regardless of the result, the type of mindset that Buzelis displays is one that Chicago Bulls fans should want. This team needs young players who are willing to go out there and get it, especially during this pseudo-rebuilding phase.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News