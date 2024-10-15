Chicago Bulls Rookie Makes Bold Statement on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the toughest covers in the NBA for anyone to guard. Despite that, Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis has a very fearless approach when it comes to guarding Antetokounmpo.
After the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, rookie Matas Buzelis opened up on what it was like to face Giannis Antetokounmpo for the very first time. Simply put, Buzelis gave a very bold response to the experience.
"I just think of it as another player," Buzelis said. "I know who he is of course. But when we step on the court, it's 0-0. He's a tough cover. He's really strong, tall, athletic, does everything on the court. But I'm going to compete all the time."
Matas Buzelis finished the night with 15 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists on 39/33/67 shooting from the field in roughly 22 minutes. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on 46% shooting from the field in 23 minutes. Needless to say, it was a learning experience for Buzelis, who also fouled out of the game.
Regardless of the result, the type of mindset that Buzelis displays is one that Chicago Bulls fans should want. This team needs young players who are willing to go out there and get it, especially during this pseudo-rebuilding phase.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade