Chicago Bulls Sign Former Toronto Raptors Forward Before Training Camp
The Chicago Bulls have not made as many changes throughout the 2025 NBA offseason as many would have expected, largely being held up by Josh Giddey's restricted free agency dilemma.
The Bulls have just one open roster spot as it stands, but are certainly saving it for Giddey, assuming that they will eventually reach an agreement. Of course, Giddey can ultimately accept the qualifying offer, which would make him an unrestricted free agent next offseason, but the Bulls would much rather reach an agreement that keeps him in Chicago for the long run.
Still, with training camp just a couple of weeks away, the Bulls want to figure out their roster sooner rather than later.
Bulls make final training camp addition
The Bulls are allowed to go into training camp with 21 rostered players, including their 15 standard and three two-way spots, leaving three more openings for whoever else they want to bring in. The Bulls have already signed Wooga Poplar and Caleb Grill to Exhibit-10 deals for training camp, and made their final signing on Monday.
The Bulls have reportedly signed Mouhamadou Gueye to an Exhibit-10 deal, bringing him to Chicago for training camp and preseason, HoopsHype reports.
Gueye, 27, has been in the NBA system for the last three years, primarily playing in the G League, but also got some run with the Toronto Raptors. In the 2023-24 season, Gueye made 11 appearances for the Raptors, averaging 2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in just 10.9 minutes per game.
Of course, the 6-foot-9 forward has not gotten much opportunity at the next level, but he certainly has some potential. Gueye's best G League season also came in 2023-24, when he was playing for the Raptors 905 squad. Through 26 starts, Gueye averaged 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game, while shooting 54.3% from the field.
Gueye has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards' G League affiliates, but is looking to make the most of his new opportunity in Chicago.
Of course, it cannot be expected that this training camp offer will land Gueye an NBA contract, but he could undoubtedly use this opportunity to at least land a G League spot with the Windy City Bulls.
