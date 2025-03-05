Chicago Bulls Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Surgery
The Chicago Bulls weren't expected to be in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference this season, especially after losing forward DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings. While they remain in the mix as a play-in seed, they made their intentions clear after trading Zach LaVine away at the deadline to rejoin with DeRozan.
Even though the Bulls didn't trade away veteran center Nikola Vucevic at the deadline, it's clear the team is using the rest of the season to see what they have in young players like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Another one of those young talents is guard Ayo Dosunmu, who broke the silence on his impending surgery that will end his season.
"The MRI showed that it was a previous, also old fracture...within the last year, year and a half," Dosunmu shared with reporters. "I don't remember where it started at, but I do remember having my shoulder go numb."
According to Dosunmu, the MRI revealed that his need for surgery stems from a fracture that occurred between one and two years ago. Now, he'll miss the remainder of the season as he recovers to bounce back for next year.
"Use this time away from the game to just find different hobbies, get connected to the Lord more, read more books," Dosunmu said regarding his recovery. "Find different things to do because I have so much time on my hands. Rather than look at it in a bad way, try to find light in the situation."
Dosunmu will need to focus on his recovery from now till next season, as he's set to be in the final year of his three-year, $21 million contract for the 2025-26 season.
