New Report on Potential Bulls-Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are two teams entering the offseason that are likely to make moves to change up their roster. For the Bulls, they'll be tasked with inking guard Josh Giddey to a new deal and potentially doing so as well with Coby White. As for Golden State, their loss in the second round has now pivoted their focus to the Jonathan Kuminga situation.
The 22-year-old forward was unable to agree to terms on an extension before this season, meaning he's set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. While he hasn't exactly played up to the level of fellow 2021 draftees like Franz Wagner, Kuminga has shown potential that he can be a consistent scorer in this league.
According to a report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Bulls are one of the teams showing early interest in Kuminga ahead of his free agency. With the Bulls having their backcourt of White and Giddey set and Matas Buzelis occupying one of the forward positions, Kuminga could slot in next to Buzelis to create a strong young core for the Bulls.
However, the Bulls would need to do a sign-and-trade to complete this deal, with the Warriors likely to ask for Nikola Vucevic in return. Furthermore, the Bulls could eliminate themselves from acquiring Kuminga if the 2025 NBA Draft falls in their way, and a coveted forward is available at 12th overall.
The other teams listed by Siegel include the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, with the Nets having the cap space to acquire Kuminga without a sign-and-trade. As for the Heat, landing Kuminga could lead to the possibility of Andrew Wiggins returning to Golden State in a sign-and-trade scenario.
