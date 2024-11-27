Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls continue their two-game road trip with a stop in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic tonight. The Bulls are fresh off of a win against the Washington Wizards and are in the midst of a back-to-back.
This is the second time these two teams have met, with the previous contest resulting in a Bulls win with the final score of 102-99. The Bulls had an all-around performance with each starter scoring in double digits and tallying at least two rebounds plus assists each.
The Bulls have five playres listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball is questionable with a right wrist sprain, Adama Sanogo is out with right knee injury management, Jalen Smith is questionable with a left ankle sprain, DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way, and Patrick Williams is out with left foot injury management.
The Magic have four players listed on their injury report: Paolo Banchero, Gary Harris, Mac McClung, and Trevelin Queen.
Paolo Banchero remains out with a torn right oblique, Gary Harris is out with a left hamstring strain, Mac McClung is out on his two-way G League contract, and Trevelin Queen is also out on his two-way G League contract.
The Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
