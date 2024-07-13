Bulls News

Chicago Sky Star Angel Reese Makes Big Michael Jordan Statement

Angel Reese has a request for the Chicago Bulls legend

Joey Linn

Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) smiles before a basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena.
Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) smiles before a basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is among the WNBA stars who are helping push the game forward. Amid a historic rookie campaign, Reese is in an exciting Rookie of the Year race with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who is also making history on a nightly basis.

WNBA crowds have also been historic this season, as many games are being moved to nearby NBA arenas to accommodate the ticket demand. Speaking recently with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Reese was asked who she would like to see attend a Sky game, and said, "Okay I'm gonna say Michael Jordan, Beyonce, and Megan Thee Stallion. She's gonna come soon, that's my girl."

Michael Jordan is of course a Chicago Bulls legend, so his ties to the city run incredibly deep. Wanting to see him at a Sky game, Reese mentioned Jordan for the second time when speaking about celebrities she wants to watch her team play.

In a previous interview with WGN9, Reese said, "I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’m telling you right now, I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’ve never met him. That’s the only person I really want to come to a game."

Reiterating this when speaking with Andrews, Reese made it clear she wants the NBA legend to attend a Sky game.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News