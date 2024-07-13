Chicago Sky Star Angel Reese Makes Big Michael Jordan Statement
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is among the WNBA stars who are helping push the game forward. Amid a historic rookie campaign, Reese is in an exciting Rookie of the Year race with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who is also making history on a nightly basis.
WNBA crowds have also been historic this season, as many games are being moved to nearby NBA arenas to accommodate the ticket demand. Speaking recently with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Reese was asked who she would like to see attend a Sky game, and said, "Okay I'm gonna say Michael Jordan, Beyonce, and Megan Thee Stallion. She's gonna come soon, that's my girl."
Michael Jordan is of course a Chicago Bulls legend, so his ties to the city run incredibly deep. Wanting to see him at a Sky game, Reese mentioned Jordan for the second time when speaking about celebrities she wants to watch her team play.
In a previous interview with WGN9, Reese said, "I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’m telling you right now, I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’ve never met him. That’s the only person I really want to come to a game."
Reiterating this when speaking with Andrews, Reese made it clear she wants the NBA legend to attend a Sky game.
