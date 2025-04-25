Controversial Bulls Executive Reportedly Upset Players With Latest Firing
The Chicago Bulls had yet another underwhelming season, finishing their 2024-25 campaign with a 39-43 record and a play-in tournament exit.
The Bulls have now lost in the play-in tournament in three consecutive years and should be desperate to find a new direction. However, Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas does not seem to be making the right changes.
Karnisovas decided to part ways with player development and shooting coach Peter Patton, which ended up being a very controversial decision.
Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reported how this firing did not set well with the Bulls players.
"News reached Bulls players that Karnisovas decided to fire director of player development/shooting coach Peter Patton after the loss to the Heat on Wednesday in the play-in game, leaving a core of players 'beyond pissed,' as one said in a text," Cowley wrote.
"Coach Pete was the real deal . . . [messed] up," a Bulls player reportedly said.
The Bulls franchise has not been anything special lately, and the last thing the front office should want is a crumbling relationship with their players. Sure, an executive can make whatever decision they want, but they have to know how that decision will impact their players.
The Bulls are in a very interesting spot moving forward, although at this point, Karnisovas seems to be doing more harm than good for the struggling franchise.
