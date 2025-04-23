Bulls News

Derrick Rose's Appearance With NBA Legend Goes Viral

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose recently made an appearance with an NBA Hall-of-Famer.

Jed Katz

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose will always get constant attention from the fanbase, as the former MVP made an incredible impact on the franchise and city, being a Chicago native.

While Rose is retired, he hasn't failed to stay relevant in the NBA and the Bulls' social media communities. The 36-year-old recently made an appearance with NBA Hall-of-Famer Yao Ming, posting it on social media.

Rose captioned his post with a heartfelt message to Ming. The 7-foot-6 Chinese basketball icon took a picture with Rose, his wife, Alaina, and his two children.

"Crazy I played against you Yao lol," Rose said. "Thank you for the knowledge and love."

Rose and Ming had similar careers, both phenomenal but slightly hindered due to injuries. Rose played 15 seasons, racking up three All-Star appearances and that iconic 2011 MVP award. Ming played eight seasons from 2002 to 2011, being named an All-Star in all eight seasons while being an All-NBA member five times.

The two faced off just twice, both in February 2009. They split their career series 1-1, with Rose averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, and seven assists across those two games. Ming averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks.

The first matchup saw the Houston Rockets come out on top, 107-100. Ming put up 28 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks while Rose had just 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

However, the Bulls would split the season series with a win just a few weeks later, 105-102. Rose performed a lot better with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Ming had 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Related Articles

Controversial Chicago Bulls Executive Addresses Team's Future

NBA Trade Idea Sends $197 Million Star To Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Executive Reveals Franchise Direction After Play-In Loss

Published
Jed Katz-headshot
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News