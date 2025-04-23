Derrick Rose's Appearance With NBA Legend Goes Viral
Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose will always get constant attention from the fanbase, as the former MVP made an incredible impact on the franchise and city, being a Chicago native.
While Rose is retired, he hasn't failed to stay relevant in the NBA and the Bulls' social media communities. The 36-year-old recently made an appearance with NBA Hall-of-Famer Yao Ming, posting it on social media.
Rose captioned his post with a heartfelt message to Ming. The 7-foot-6 Chinese basketball icon took a picture with Rose, his wife, Alaina, and his two children.
"Crazy I played against you Yao lol," Rose said. "Thank you for the knowledge and love."
Rose and Ming had similar careers, both phenomenal but slightly hindered due to injuries. Rose played 15 seasons, racking up three All-Star appearances and that iconic 2011 MVP award. Ming played eight seasons from 2002 to 2011, being named an All-Star in all eight seasons while being an All-NBA member five times.
The two faced off just twice, both in February 2009. They split their career series 1-1, with Rose averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, and seven assists across those two games. Ming averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks.
The first matchup saw the Houston Rockets come out on top, 107-100. Ming put up 28 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks while Rose had just 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.
However, the Bulls would split the season series with a win just a few weeks later, 105-102. Rose performed a lot better with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Ming had 17 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.
