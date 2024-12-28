Bulls News

Damian Lillard's Injury Status for Bulls vs Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks listed Damian Lillard on the injury report against the Chicago Bulls

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 20, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Not too long ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA. Those days are long gone as the Bucks are now in the 5th seed with a record of 16-13. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, they're next in line to face the Bucks.

Chicago is currently reeling, on the heels of a three-game losing streak. There have been numerous reports of the team looking for major trades and shakeups, but Chicago has yet to pull the trigger. For now, the Bulls just need to figure out a way to win games.

Fortunately for the Bulls, they may not have to face a fully powered Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillar
Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles during the 3rd quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks listed Damian Lillard as questionable against the Chicago Bulls due to a non-covid illness. Surprisingly, there are three other players dealing with the same issue, including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lillard has missed the last four games for the Bucks while suffering with the illness and has not played since December 14 against the Atlanta Hawks. Through the 22 games that Lillard has played this season, he's averaged 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 45/37/92 shooting from the field.

The duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has looked unstoppable this season, but it looks like there's a decent chance the Bulls won't have to deal with either of them tonight.

The Chicago Bulls face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

